Sheffield Wednesday: Swansea City defender hit by season-ending injury ahead of Owls game

Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents, Swansea City, have been dealt a blow with news that one of their players has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Left-back Martin Olsson sustained an Achilles injury during last weekend’s victory at Brentford.

The Swedish international has undergone surgery to repair the problem but will now be out of action for the rest of the campaign.

Olsson has played 17 league games for the Swans this season, following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Swans' chief Graham Potter has just Declan John as his only other recognised left-back with the former Rangers man set to fill the void against the Owls.

