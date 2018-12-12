Sheffield Wednesday: Swansea City defender hit by season-ending injury ahead of Owls game

Swansea City's Martin Olsson holds off Leeds United's Samuel Saiz during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 21, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Swansea. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Swansea City's Martin Olsson holds off Leeds United's Samuel Saiz during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 21, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Swansea. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
0
Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents, Swansea City, have been dealt a blow with news that one of their players has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Left-back Martin Olsson sustained an Achilles injury during last weekend’s victory at Brentford.

The Swedish international has undergone surgery to repair the problem but will now be out of action for the rest of the campaign.

Olsson has played 17 league games for the Swans this season, following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Swans' chief Graham Potter has just Declan John as his only other recognised left-back with the former Rangers man set to fill the void against the Owls.

Read more Owls news from the Star