Just one point separates Danny Röhl's side from safety with eight matches to go - a monumental effort from what was at one stage a 12-point deficit. The German boss has every belief they can retain their second tier status having overseen a methodical use of the three international breaks since his arrival in October. Having used the fortnight break to take stock and go again, he suggested Wednesday are primed and ready to attack the last six weeks of the campaign.

"Now we have had the third national break," Röhl told The Star. "The first was when we arrived and it was about getting to know the players, the names and to get a feeling. The second was to take a step forward in the intensity and the load, we trained hard.

"This one was about having a refresh, being controlled, looking at individuals and the games. We refreshed our minds in a meeting yesterday and now we go forward. In those other national breaks we started on minus seven, then minus 12. Now we are just minus one. It shows a good direction and we have a big, big chance."

Analysis carried out on Swansea's away results suggest teams that favour a more direct passing style have been more successful. Wednesday have a handful of injury concerns heading into the Hillsborough clash and asked whether they could adopt a more back-to-front approach, Röhl stopped short of hinting one way or the other. His demand of work rate and intensity from his side was pressed forward once more.

"We have our principles, we have a clear idea of what we want to do tomorrow," he said. "I think at home we showed a lot of good games with a lot of energy. We need courage tomorrow in all phases and then tomorrow, in both boxes, the good things. Sometimes it is not about tactical things, it is about attitude, the intensity, the running metres.