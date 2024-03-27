Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls entered the international break with mounting concerns after key men Barry Bannan and Ian Poveda came off injured in the 6-0 hammering at Ipswich Town. Manager Danny Röhl also confirmed that an initial target return date for Josh Windass had been pushed back due to a setback.

With a fast turnaround now to the welcoming of Swansea on Good Friday, Wednesday will hope to have all of their internationals back in good health and raring to go. With a Thursday morning press conference with Röhl set to deliver more answers, here's a round-up of where things stand as we have it.

Barry Bannan

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wednesday skipper was taken off at half-time at Portman Road with an unspecified muscle injury, having looked a little uncomfortable towards the back end of the first half. In his post-match press conference, Röhl suggested the initial prognosis was that he could be a doubt for the Swansea clash.

Bannan published photos of himself on a treadmill early this week and was pictured in training with a ball at his feet. Whether his recovery proves to have been fast enough to line up against Swansea is as of yet unknown.

Josh Windass

Out with an unspecified muscle issue. Danny Röhl said: "Josh will be really difficult for the next weeks. This is the situation, it’s hard to take, we will miss him for some games."

Wednesday's Wembley hero has not played since an end of January. Röhl initially spoke of Swansea as being a target match for his return, though his post-match press conference at Ipswich suggested they were looking closer to the Middlesbrough match on Easter Monday.

"We made one step forward and one step back in this moment," Röhl told The Star. "It is difficult and we have to choose the right point to bring him back because otherwise we will have a new injury. We are at a critical point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully he is back after the international break or the latest point maybe after Middlesbrough, then we have him for the last six games. I cannot put pressure on him, it is about recovering well and making sure he is ready for not one but a lot of the last games."

Things appear to have been carefully managed. Windass was pictured in training this week, sharing a snap taken with fellow longer-term absentee Callum Paterson. The images perhaps suggest the pair are undertaking fitness drills together away from the main group. The Scot replied 'Nearly there!', hinting that both players were on their way to recovery.

Callum Paterson

Paterson is also expected back after the international break.

It's been a longer wait for Paterson, who hasn't kicked a ball in anger this year having last stepped out in Wednesday colours on Boxing Day. An initial stint out with concussion was extended hugely when he underwent surgery on a knee issue. Such was the timescale of his injury, he was left off the club's 25-man EFL Registration List after the January transfer window but is expected to be registered ahead of Thursday's 5pm deadline.

Speaking ahead of the international break, Röhl expressed his satisfaction with Paterson's recovery and said he hoped he would be able to play a part for the final run-in of matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All in all he is in the right way and he is getting closer," said the Owls boss. "At first I expected him a little bit later, maybe in the April. But now we have spoken about maybe end of March or the start of April (back in training) and this is great to know.

"Of course, then after his injury he needs good training sessions with the team, maybe some minutes in the under-21 side and we will make this schedule. Maybe he will then be available for the last four or five games, you never know. It would be fantastic to have more players really available for the finals."

Ian Poveda

Leeds United loanee Poveda headed straight down the tunnel when taken off injured at Ipswich, he too with an unspecified muscle issue. The tricky attacker withdrew from international duty with Colombia but has posted social media photos of himself in the gym throughout the international break. One held the caption 'Gonna be back stronger'.

No images of Poveda were published in the club's latest training gallery - though that doesn't necessarily mean he wasn't present.

Kristian Pedersen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On loan from Swansea City, Danish international Pedersen made only two appearances for Wednesday before he fell to injury, not seen for since weeks since a February 9 win over Birmingham City. Earlier this month, Röhl suggested he could be ready to step up his recovery and be available for selection on the other side of the international break and he too was pictured in training this week.

Juan Delgado

Underwent surgery on a hip issue and may not return this season

There's a strong chance we don't see the Chilean international again this season - or at all. His contract length is unknown but Röhl did let slip that Delgado may not play for the club again.

"It’s a bit of a never-ending story," the Owls boss told The Star in late February. "I think it’s really tough to see him, but he’s working hard in the gym. At the moment there hasn’t been a time where he’s close to team training and in this case we have to wait.

"Maybe there is an opportunity, but it could also be that he cannot play for Wednesday again. It’s difficult to say at the moment what will happen in the next months."

The internationals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been no injury issues reported among Wednesday's international cohort, some of whom have already returned to training at Middlewood Road. Livewire forward Ike Ugbo made his return early in the week and has already declared himself raring to go having played 70 minutes for Canada over the weekend.

Ugbo's fellow forward Bailey Cadamarteri - who scored his first goal for England under-19s in a 76-minute outing on Sunday - was pictured in training. Also on England duty, James Beadle will be a later returnee to Middlewood Road after he came through 90 minutes when captaining England's Elite League Squad (effectively England under-20s) on Tuesday.