In childhood, the only time Fleetwood Town midfielder Harrison Biggins spent not dreaming about playing on Sheffield Wednesday’s hallowed turf was when he was sat on the terraces watching his beloved side.

And the former Barnsley youth product, who also spent time at Stocksbridge Park Steels before he was picked up by the Lancashire side in 2017, said the occasion didn’t disappoint save for the result – a 1-0 Wednesday win.

He explained after the game: “I had a season ticket here for many years growing up until I couldn’t make Saturdays anymore so to play here was special and it was a special night, but in the end, it would have been nice to have come away with a win.

“It was a special feeling to walk out on that pitch and it was also a crazy feeling because I don’t think I have ever heard a noise quite like that from playing in front of fans, in the end, though we didn’t do enough to take home any points.”

Lee Gregory’s first goal in Wednesday colours sealed the three points for the Owls and though the home side dominated the first half and largely kept Fleetwood at bay, Biggins said there were positives to take out of the evening for his side.

He said: “As a team, we did play well, but in the first 15 minutes they saw a lot of the ball – we did grow into the game though and got chances for ourselves – the second half and the chances we had we were by far the better side, once the game settled down the chances do start to come, but we need to put them away.