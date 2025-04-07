Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has issued a statement saying that Dejphon Chansiri’s payment to the club’s players ‘changes nothing’.

Wednesday’s latest financial debacle came to an end on Monday morning when it was confirmed that money owed to the Owls’ players for the month of March had finally been paid - a week late - on time to avoid a three-window transfer ban.

It’s not the first time that the club have found themselves in a difficult situation financially, and just last year they were placed under a transfer embargo due to late payments to HM Revenue and Customs. The payment of players has come as a relief to supporters, but the SWST insist that this should not be the end of the matter. They reiterated that ‘new ownership is essential to restore stability and pride’ in their club.

The statement, which came with the headline, ‘Press Statement from Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust – Payment of Players – This Changes Nothing’, read as follows, “Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust acknowledges the recent development regarding the payment of players' wages but firmly believes that this does not address the broader issues facing the club. While we appreciate that the immediate crisis has been averted, we remain deeply concerned about the long-term stability and management of Sheffield Wednesday.

We will not rest until meaningful changes are achieved

We and many others note a pattern here; are these crises genuine, or are they manufactured to create a dependency? We are committed to working with other fan groups and wider agencies to advocate for a change in ownership that will bring sustainable and responsible leadership to our club. The trust and confidence of the fans have been repeatedly undermined by ongoing financial mismanagement, and we believe that new ownership is essential to restore stability and pride in Sheffield Wednesday.

“We urge all members of the Sheffield Wednesday community to continue supporting the players, coaching staff, and club employees, who have shown remarkable resilience during these challenging times. Our combined efforts are directed towards ensuring a brighter future for the club, and we will not rest until meaningful changes are achieved.”

Wednesday are back in action tomorrow night away at Blackburn Rovers, and with the payments made football can finally take centre stage once again. Sadly, however, it looks like Wednesday’s campaign to get out of the Championship has come to an end.