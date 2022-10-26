Sheffield Wednesday supporters asked to join 60th-minute tribute for devoted fan Paul 'Porky' Galley
A tribute is planned during tonight's Sheffield Wednesday match, for a devoted fan who sadly passed away last week after a battle with lung cancer.
Father-of-three Paul 'Porky' Galley worked as a butcher at The Market Place in Crystal Peaks, where he also ran his own greengrocer business. Gemma Smith, a family friend of Paul's, is organising a minute's applause during the 60th minute of Wednesday's game against Bristol Rovers, where a tribute will also be posted on the scoreboard.
Gemma said: "He was such a popular, one-of-a-kind character and I know he would love this so much." Posting on a fans page, she added: "On 19th October a family friend and life-long Owl sadly lost his battle to cancer. Paul was childhood and still very close friends with Sheffield Wednesday legend Mel Sterland. After getting permission from Paul's daughter, I would like to ask for a minute's applause on the 60th minute on Wednesday night against Bristol Rovers. RIP Galley. Love you always."