Sheffield Wednesday supporters asked to join 60th-minute tribute for devoted fan Paul 'Porky' Galley

A tribute is planned during tonight's Sheffield Wednesday match, for a devoted fan who sadly passed away last week after a battle with lung cancer.

By Chloe Aslett
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 12:45pm

Father-of-three Paul 'Porky' Galley worked as a butcher at The Market Place in Crystal Peaks, where he also ran his own greengrocer business. Gemma Smith, a family friend of Paul's, is organising a minute's applause during the 60th minute of Wednesday's game against Bristol Rovers, where a tribute will also be posted on the scoreboard.

Gemma said: "He was such a popular, one-of-a-kind character and I know he would love this so much." Posting on a fans page, she added: "On 19th October a family friend and life-long Owl sadly lost his battle to cancer. Paul was childhood and still very close friends with Sheffield Wednesday legend Mel Sterland. After getting permission from Paul's daughter, I would like to ask for a minute's applause on the 60th minute on Wednesday night against Bristol Rovers. RIP Galley. Love you always."

Mel Sterland, the former Owls and England right back, regularly visited Paul at the hospice where he spent his last days.

