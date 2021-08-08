Sheffield Wednesday superfan Tango hails 'fantastic' atmosphere as supporters return for season opener

The match in London ended 0-0 but Tango, whose real name is Paul Gregory and who is known for attending games topless in all weather, said it was worth the wait to finally be back among the fans.

That wait has been even longer for him after serving a 12-month stadium ban which was imposed in 2019.

He said: “It was 100 per cent great to be back among the fans. The reception I got from everyone was overwhelming really.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Tango (right) in London with fellow Owls supporters ahead of the club's League One opener against Charlton

“The atmosphere was fantastic and I thought we played very well against a team that’s going to be challenging with us at the top of the table.

“We have a brand new team and the players have to settle and gel with each other but I can’t see that taking long."