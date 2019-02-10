Sheffield Wednesday superfan smashes his target with three weeks still to go until charity walk on day of Steel City Derby

An eight-year-old Sheffield Wednesday superfan who set out to raise £400 by walking 16-miles to the Steel City derby has already raised three times his target – three weeks before the match.

Shay O’Grady, of Ecclesfield, will walk from Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice in North Anston to Hillsborough for the game betwen Wednesday and United on Monday, March 4.

Shay O'Grady.

The hospice helps care for his cousin Evie Mae Askwith-O’Grady, who has got a rare chromosome deletion order and needs round-the-clock care.

His proud dad Jason said: “Evie-Mae is five months younger than him so he used to wonder why she couldn’t walk when they were younger. Evie-Mae Askwith.

“He's always asked questions since he was little like why can't Evie Mae walk or talk.

Shay O'Grady, pictured with Evie-Mae Askwith.

"As he's got older he understands it a little bit more but what he does understand is how much Bluebell Wood do for Evie Mae and her parents Keeley and Adam and brother Brandon. They offer so much more to families – it’s an amazing place.

“He tries to do something every year and this year he said he wanted to do something good and he came up with this idea himself.”

Jason said the St Thomas More Catholic Primary School pupil goes to all the Wednesday home games with him and also plays the game himself, kitting out for Wisewood Juniors.

Shay O'Grady.

He added: “Last year he walked from Hillsborough to Bramall Lane and he has always wanted to go a bit further.

“He said he wanted to walk from the hospice to the game but it’s been moved to the Monday so he is going to have to do half on Sunday and half on Monday because he'll be at school.”

Kind-hearted Shay has previously collected Easter eggs from his football team-mates to donate to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Jason said: “We’re very, very proud of him. He is a fantastic lad, who loves his football. He’s very kind and loves to help anybody.

“He is always doing something and he loves doing things like this. As parents you to try encourage that.”

For more information or if you would like to sponsor Shay visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shayboogrady