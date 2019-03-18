Sheffield Wednesday superfan's special day as chairman’s guest at game against Blackburn Rovers 

Like most Sheffield Wednesday fans, superfan Shay O’Grady was all smiles on Saturday night but he had his own unique reason.

After completing a 16-mile walk from Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice to the Sheffield Derby earlier this month, eight-year-old Shay, of Ecclesfield, enjoyed the Owls’ 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers from the comfort of the directors’ box.

Jason and Shay O'Grady.

Shay was invited by Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri and, after raising more than than £5,000 himself, Mr Chansiri doubled the total.

His proud dad Jason said: “It was a great day and I am proud of him. I am genuinely blessed to have Shay as my son and friend.

“He has loved raising money for Bluebell Wood. It’s been an amazing journey and he’s met some fantastic people and friends. We'd like to thank everyone who donated.”

Shay O'Grady, pictured with Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri

Shay and Jason were invited to be the chairman's guests at HIllsborough on Saturday after they met Mr Chansiri at the Steel City Derby.

He raised £5,000 for the hospice, which has now been doubled by Mr Chansiri as the centre helps care for his cousin Evie Mae Askwith-O’Grady, who has got a rare chromosome deletion order and needs round-the-clock care.

Jason said: “Evie-Mae is five months younger than him so he used to wonder why she couldn’t walk when they were younger.

Shay O'Grady with Owls' midfielder Barry Bannan's shirt.

“He's always asked questions since he was little like why can't Evie Mae walk or talk.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

"As he's got older he understands it a little bit more but what he does understand is how much Bluebell Wood do for Evie Mae and her parents Keeley and Adam and brother Brandon.

“They offer so much more to families – it’s an amazing place.

“He tries to do something every year and this year he said he wanted to do something good and he came up with this idea himself.”

Shay O'Grady.

Jason thanked Mr Chansiri as well as Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans for their support.

He added: “We’re very, very proud of him. He is a fantastic lad, who loves his football. He’s very kind and loves to help anybody.

“He is always doing something and he loves doing things like this. As parents you to try encourage that.”