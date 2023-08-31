Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs exploring the possibility of a transfer deadline day deal for talented Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley, The Star understands.

Manchester-born Buckley has fallen down the pecking order under manager Jon Dahl Tomasson in recent months, with the 23-year-old having dipped in and out of the Blackburn side before undertaking surgery on his medial knee ligament in March.

Sources suggest that several clubs in the Championship are keen on doing a late deal to sign the talented midfielder, who despite his tender age has vast Championship experience having played 116 times at second tier level.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Sunderland, Millwall, Hull City and Aberdeen are among the clubs to have also expressed an interest to Blackburn in taking Buckley, The Star understands.

It is believed a potential loan deal is Wednesday’s most likely course of action.

The 23-year-old scored two goals and grabbed an assist in Rovers’ 8-0 EFL Cup thrashing of Harrogate Town on Wednesday evening but The Star is told he is not due to travel with the Lancashire club to their away clash at Plymouth Argyle this weekend having played only one minute of Championship football under Tomasson this season.

“At the end of the day, it is about doing all the right things in training and in the games,” Tomasson said this week, admitting Buckley has been ‘unlucky’ not to have featured more this season.

“He will have plenty of opportunities to train and play in games because I arrange games every week so every player is up to speed.

“It is also sometimes about the balance on the bench. John knows exactly what I want from him and it is just about doing it.

“I am not trying to get John out of the building, not at all. We need John as well.”

A Rovers academy product, Buckley is under contract at Ewood Park until 2027 having signed a five-year deal in September last year, then ending speculation over his future having reportedly been of interest to Leeds United and Burnley.

Whether any deal can be struck for Wednesday remains to be seen. The Owls’s midfield is set to be the central focus of a busy deadline day with reports in the North East suggesting a loan deal for Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is getting closer.

Hayden’s Magpies tammate Jeff Hendrick - also a midfielder - is understood to be the subject of an Owls loan bid but progress on that front appears to be slower.