Sheffield Wednesday: Sunderland interest in Rhodes and Nuhiu 'just speculation' insists Owls boss

Have your say

Jos Luhukay labelled Sunderland's deadline day interest in Sheffield Wednesday strike pair Jordan Rhodes and Atdhe Nuhiu as speculation rather than anything serious.

The Black Cats were reported to have shown an interest in taking either Nuhiu or Rhodes to the Stadium of Light as they embarked on a desperate search for attacking recruits in their bid to remain in the Championship.

Luhukay insists he was never informed of any interest from Sunderland and believes the rumours were just that.

"There is nothing I can say about that," he said.

"It is not something that came to me.

"This I think is more speculation than serious.

"It is now closed and I can focus on the next few months with my team and focus on success with Wednesday.

"We have the rest and we have the eye for the next game against Birmingham."

Luhukay also revealed the Owls did not make a move to add to their own squad before the winter transfer window closed on Wednesday night.He said: "We have spoken with nobody personally.

"We have, what I've said before, trust in our team.

"We hope that also in the next weeks that injured players come back.

"Then we will have a good squad.

"I think it is always difficult in the winter transfer window to bring in new players.

"I am relaxed and I have trust and confidence in my team so we can start tomorrow with our team.

"After last week I think they have a lot more confidence.

"We will try to give the best in an important game on Saturday."

Midfielder Joey Pelupessy was the only new arrival for Wednesday during January.