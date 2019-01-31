Sheffield Wednesday: Sunderland in potential deadline day swoop for Owls striker Sam Winnall

Sunderland have turned their attentions to Sam Winnall as they continue their attempts to bring a striker to the Stadium of Light.

The Owls forward has struggled with injury in the past year and has been unable to break into the Wednesday starting XI.

Winnall was struck by a cruciate knee ligament injury while on loan with Derby County last year. Having recovered from that at Wednesday, the 28 year-old’s return was held back by calf and hamstring injuries which have limited his season in a blue and white shirt to four substitute appearances.

Sunderland had been trying to prise Will Grigg away from Wigan for the majority of the transfer window, but were rebuffed with their bids on each occasion.

The Star revealed this week that Wednesday were prepared to let Winnall leave on loan to allow him to gain much-needed game time.