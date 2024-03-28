Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The German coach was speaking ahead of the visit of Swansea City on Friday, a clash that signals the re-start to the season after the final international break of the campaign with eight matches left to claw their way over the safety line.

The break saw reports in the national media link Röhl with the Black Cats, who after the sacking of Michael Beale are hunting a summer appointment. Reims boss Will Still was another name mentioned in the report while a mystery Belgian manager was also said to be on the shortlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports in Germany at the time of his arrival at Wednesday suggested Röhl had signed an 18-month contract with the Owls. The German coach has spoken time and again of his connection with Owls supporters and has spoken in recent weeks about his plans for change in the summer. He maintained his focus was set entirely on achieving a famous survival act at S6.

"Honestly, I said this some weeks before, that my focus is 100 per cent on the next eight games," he said. "What happens with the next game is the difficult one and all the rumours around me are not important. They are rumours, everybody can speak and write something. My focus is here at Sheffield Wednesday, my focus is on my team and my focus is to achieve our goals with this club."

Asked whether he could offer reassurance to Wednesday supporters concerned that clubs are taking an interest in him, Röhl said: "What can you say? I can say that at the moment I am very happy here at Sheffield Wednesday. I enjoy the club and the supporters. I know how strong the relationship is and this is a key point for me as well. I have a good group here around me and I know what I want to do here. I know what we have to do in the summer to make a step forward. There are other things.