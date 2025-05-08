Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland striker, Chris Maguire, is on the hunt for a new club once again.

The ex-Owl, who turned 36 this year, has been pretty well-travelled since leaving Hillsborough back in 2015, playing for the likes of Rotherham United, Oxford United, Bury, Sunderland, Lincoln City and Ayr United, before joining Eastleigh in 2023 in the National League.

Now, after 88 games and 36 goals and assists, it has been confirmed that the forward will be on the move as a free agent when his current deal runs out in a couple of months’ time. The news comes after the Spitfires secured a comfortable midtable finish in the fifth tier of English football, and it remains to be seen where he’ll end up next as he looks for the latest chapter in his lengthy career.

Chris Maguire is a free agent

The Scottish international, who is nearing 700 games since his debut for Aberdeen in 2006, played 92 times for the Owls during his time at S6, scoring 18 times along way. He’s probably best remembered for his fantastic end to the 2013/14 season when he got 14 goals and assists in his last 22 games.

Maguire becomes the latest former Wednesday player to have his exit confirmed as retained lists around the country are revealed, with ex-Owls captain, Richard Wood, having announced his retirement this week.

The Owls are yet to report on their own retained list situation as a number of players come to the end of their respective deals, but more news on that front is expected in the 10 days or so.

