The 23-year-old had been down to start for Wednesday as they take on the Swans this afternoon, but was nowhere to be seen as the team lined up at Hillsborough before the game got underway.

It's understood that Bernard picked up a knock in the warm-up pregame, and the decision was made to take him out completely - with Bambo Diaby coming in to replace the Jamaica international in the Owls' backline. Pierce Charles, fresh from international duty of his own, took Diaby's spot on the bench.