Their away trip to MK Dons, originally scheduled for Friday April 15 at 3pm, will now take place a day later and will assume an evening kick-off time of 7:45pm.

This has been imposed upon the club by EFL broadcasters Sky TV, who will broadcast the match live.

The knock-on effect means the Owls’ Hillsborough match against Crewe Alexandra, originally scheduled for Monday April 18 at 3pm, will instead kick-off at 7:45pm on Tuesday April 19.

Given its original date of Easter Friday, a bumper Wednesday crowd was expected to head to MK Dons for the Owls’ first trip to stadium:MK since December 2015. Though tickets are yet to have been put on sale, many supporters have already taken days off work where necessary and some have booked travel arrangements.

Sky have done little to ingratiate themselves with Wednesday supporters this season after their long midweek trip to Portsmouth in December was shifted not once but twice as schedulers moved the fixture around.

The MK Dons clash is an important one in the League promotion race and will see Wednesday go up against former loanee Theo Corbeanu, who made the switch via parent club Wolves back in January.