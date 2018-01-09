Sheffield Wednesday: Substance over style for Owls chief Dejphon Chansiri

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has called for substance over style as the Owls look to put more distance between themselves and the Championship relegation zone.

After he hired Carlos Carvalhal as head coach in June 2015, Chansiri expressed a desire for Wednesday’s team to play an eye-catching, attractive brand of football.

New Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay and chairman/owner Dejphon Chansiri.

And the Owls earned plenty of plaudits for their style of play in Carvalhal’s first year in charge as they over-achieved in reaching the Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley.

Carvalhal twice led Wednesday to the play-offs but he left Hillsborough last month after a disappointing third season at the helm.

With the Owls decimated by injuries and sitting just six points above the bottom three, Chansiri hopes the appointment of new manager Jos Luhukay will lead to an immediate upturn in their fortunes.

Chansiri said: “I said before we want to play attacking, aggressive, entertaining football but our situation is maybe a little bit difficult. We will try to fit the tactics for the players now.”

Although Luhukay has spent all his managerial career in Germany, Chansiri is confident the Dutchman can help restore the club to its former glory.

“I am convinced Jos has all the qualities required to take us where we all want to be,” he said. “As chairman and leader of our great club, I welcome Jos to Sheffield Wednesday and wish him every success.”

Chansiri stated he interviewed several candidates for the vacancy. At the unveiling of Luhukay to the media, he confirmed the club spoke to a foreign coach. The Star also understands the Owls held talks with Paul Lambert.

He said: “I want to thank all the coaches who sent in applications. And the ones I interviewed. Everyone was a very good coach and this made it very difficult to make a decision.

“When I met Jos, I found him a good fit for my philosophy and what we need now.”

Eyebrows were raised when Luhukay was named manager rather than head coach. But Chansiri insists nothing should be read into the job title.

The Thai businessman, who says the Owls will do their “best” to provide funds for Luhukay in the January transfer window, said: “Normally, I never called Carlos head coach. I called him manager.

“There is no difference. He (Luhukay) will do the same (job), like Carlos, and he is going to have the final say about players, but the final decision is still me. That is normal.”

