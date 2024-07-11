Sheffield Wednesday submit ‘opening bid’ for in-demand striker – reports

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 11th Jul 2024, 19:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly stepped up their pursuit to sign former loanee, Iké Ugbo.

The Star reported recently that talks were very much ongoing as the Owls looked into the possibility of bringing Ugbo back to Hillsborough after a very successful loan spell, and it’s thought that the player himself is also open to the idea of returning.

Wednesday aren’t the only club interested in the former Chelsea man, not by any means, but they do hold the advantage of him having had an enjoyable spell under Danny Röhl last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, with his future still up in the air, it has been reported by Daily Telegraph reporter, Mike McGrath, that the Owls have submitted a bid to French club, Troyes, in an attempt to push the process along.

“Sheffield Wednesday have made an opening bid for Troyes forward Ike Ugbo,” he said. “Who was at Hillsborough last season on loan and scored 7 in 17 starts to help club stay in Championship. Other 2nd-tier clubs seriously interested and watched by Premier League clubs.”

Wednesday have already had a very busy summer with a whole raft of new signings coming through the door at S6, but Röhl is still keen to add more ahead of the 2024/25 season – preferably before they head out to Germany and Austria for their second preseason camp later this month.

Related topics:HillsboroughChelseaPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice