Sheffield Wednesday submit ‘opening bid’ for in-demand striker – reports
The Star reported recently that talks were very much ongoing as the Owls looked into the possibility of bringing Ugbo back to Hillsborough after a very successful loan spell, and it’s thought that the player himself is also open to the idea of returning.
Wednesday aren’t the only club interested in the former Chelsea man, not by any means, but they do hold the advantage of him having had an enjoyable spell under Danny Röhl last season.
Now, with his future still up in the air, it has been reported by Daily Telegraph reporter, Mike McGrath, that the Owls have submitted a bid to French club, Troyes, in an attempt to push the process along.
“Sheffield Wednesday have made an opening bid for Troyes forward Ike Ugbo,” he said. “Who was at Hillsborough last season on loan and scored 7 in 17 starts to help club stay in Championship. Other 2nd-tier clubs seriously interested and watched by Premier League clubs.”
Wednesday have already had a very busy summer with a whole raft of new signings coming through the door at S6, but Röhl is still keen to add more ahead of the 2024/25 season – preferably before they head out to Germany and Austria for their second preseason camp later this month.
