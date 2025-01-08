Sheffield Wednesday 'submit offer' for striker - along with Championship rivals
The Owls were linked with interested in Brisbane Roar forward Thomas Waddingham earlier this month - and now a report by Football Insider suggests that interest has gone as far as an official bid for the 19-year-old. Championship colleagues QPR are also said to have made a bid.
A-League side Roar are enduring a torrid season having picked up just two points from their 11 league matches, though teenager Waddingham has been a bright spark, netting four of their 10 goals and grabbing an assist along the way. It follows an impressive seven-goal effort in his breakthrough campaign.
The report comes after media in Brisbane suggested Waddingham ‘may have played his final home game’ for the club and that he was likely to leave amid growing interest. Roar are operating under financial constraints and the hope of any suitors will be that they can secure a cut-price deal. A fee will be necessary, the report states, owing to Waddingham’s contract running until 2026.
Despite a continued breakdown in communication between dugout and boardroom in terms of transfer dealings, things appear to be moving on the transfer front after a slow start. The Star revealed on Wednesday that Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke is among the players to feature on a longlist of potential Owls targets should he become available.
