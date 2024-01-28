Sheffield Wednesday submit final striker bid as Owls target makes contract decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Star reported today that the Owls were preparing a third offer for the striker in their hunt for new additions, with Wednesday having had their first two bids knocked back by the Major Soccer League outfit.

It’s understood that McGuire’s current club have been in talks with the 22-year-old regarding an extension of his time in Florida, but The Star is led to believe that those talks have now reached an impasse after player informed them that he would not be signing a new deal as he sought a move overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news will come as a boost to Owls boss, Danny Röhl, given how highly he rates the young forward - and with his return of 18 goals and assists in 2023 he is seen as being a big boost to Wednesday’s front line if they are able to get a deal done.

McGuire is currently in Mexico as The Lions continue their preparations for the upcoming campaign, however there is now renewed hope for Wednesday that they might be able to get a deal done before the deadline closes on February 1.