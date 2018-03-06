Sheffield Wednesday: Struggling Owls refuse to set survival points target

Wednesday chief Jos Luhukay is unsure how many more points will be required to avoid relegation this season.

There is still a distinct possibility the Owls could get dragged into a battle for survival after recording just one Championship victory this calendar year.

Wednesday sit in 17th position, just seven points clear of the drop zone.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

When asked how many more wins Wednesday need to stay up, Luhukay said: “I cannot say. I think it depends on what the teams behind you do to make the points. In the Championship, they say about 50 points to stay in the league, but sometimes, it is more or sometimes not 50, maybe 46 or 48. You never know.”

The Owls have garnered 37 points from their 35 league outings.

A home double-header with Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers offers Wednesday a chance to make amends for Saturday’s heavy defeat to Bristol City and to nudge themselves closer to safety.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

And Luhukay is urging his players to make home advantage count.

“I think we have created a very good atmosphere in the last games at home against Aston Villa, Swansea, Derby and Cardiff,” he said. “There was a good support and I hope we give the first steps so that the fans stay 100 per cent behind us. But the fans do give us the trust, motivation and helping hand and they are the 12th man behind the team. They give us a good feeling.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter