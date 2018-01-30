Sheffield Wednesday striker wanted by Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu is wanted by struggling Championship rivals Sunderland.

The Star understands the Black Cats have expressed an interest in the Kosovo international.

Nuhiu scored twice against Reading in the FA Cup last week

The 28-year-old has notched four goals this season, including three in Wednesday’s march to the FA Cup fifth round.

Speaking after their goalless draw with Middlesbrough, manager Jos Luhukay said he “did not know” if Sunderland had inquired about Nuhiu’s services.

But he told The Star: “I’m very happy with Atdhe and we saw last Friday against Reading when he scored two goals what he can do for us. I hope that Saturday and in the next games he can play good and hopefully score for us.”

The transfer window shuts at 11pm on Wednesday night.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay watches on at the Riverside ...Pic Steve Ellis

Nuhiu, who has clocked up over 170 appearances since moving to Hillsborough in July 2013, was a late second half substitute in the Owls’ 0-0 draw at the Riverside.

“I spoke to Atdhe and explained to him the situation,” he said. “Atdhe is also a player who has not played before many games over 90 minutes.

“We didn’t want to take a risk with him with three games in the week. But he’s an option for the first eleven on Saturday.”

As for their third successive Championship draw, Luhukay, who refused to be drawn on speculation linking them with Manchester City centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, said: “I’m happy with the point. It was a difficult game for us.

“I thought what I saw in the first half was very good. We had good moments.

“But in the second we lost the ball too fast. We have to create more chances.”

The Owls boss also confirmed club captain Glenn Loovens was rested while Marco Matias missed out due to a thigh injury.