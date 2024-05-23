Sheffield Wednesday striker undergoes surgery that halts summer progress

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young Sheffield Wednesday striker, Devlan Moses, has had to undergo another operation - one that will hinder his progress over the summer.

The 18-year-old forward, who became a Northern Ireland youth international last year, enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2023/24 campaign, scoring plenty of goals at U18 level as well as stepping up on occasion into the U21s.

However he was dealt a blow last year when he sustained an injury that kept him sidelined for a number of months, and subsequently lost a large portion of his season as he made his way along a route to recovery. He was back in the goals last month, though, scoring on his first start in a win over Barnsley - and it was hoped that he could take strides in preseason after he was offered his first professional contract.

It was confirmed last week that - as previously reported - the Owls have offered the talented teen pro terms for the first time, however there is also disappointment for him after he confirmed via social media that he was facing another spell out after heading for surgery once again.

He said on Instagram, “Unfortunate to miss the back end of last season and what’s to come this summer due to another operation, but thanks to all the doctors involved.”