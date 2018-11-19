Sheffield Wednesday: Striker Steven Fletcher and Scotland colleagues gearing up for crunch Nations League clash 

Have your say

Alex McLeish has challenged his Scotland players, including Owls' striker Steven Fletcher, to get the job done against Israel on Tuesday night.

Fletcher is expected to lead the line for the crunch Nations League tie at Hampden Park.

Scotland players train.

The Wednesday striker played 68 minutes against Albania during Saturday's comprehensive 4-0 win.

That victory saw Fletcher reach double figures for his country after he converted a penalty just before the break.

The 31-year-old performed impressively in what was his first outing for his national side in 13 months.

Owls’ boss hopes Fletcher comes back unscathed from Scotland duty

Alex McLeish.

Tartan Army boss McLeish has now challenged his players to seal the win that would see Scotland promoted to Group B.

"The players are under no illusions as to how big a game it is," said McLeish, speaking at Monday’s pre-match press conference.

"They are showing the body language of a team I would want to see going into a big game.

"We also respect Israel who have been on a good run of form.

"But we feel very strong at Hampden and would love to have the fans right behind the players from the very first kick of the ball right through to the end."

Meanwhile, Fletcher's club colleague Atdhe Nuhiu may have to make do with a place on the bench for Kosovo on Tuesday.

Nuhiu was suspended for his country's 5-0 win in Malta on Saturday.

Tonight, Kosovo host Azerbaijan and a draw would be enough for them to finish top of their Nations League group and secure promotion.

Read more Owls’ news from the Star