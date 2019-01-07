Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper wanted by two MLS clubs

Sheffield Wednesday’s Gary Hooper is a wanted man, with two MLS clubs reportedly keen on signing the striker.

Sky Sports report that American outfits DC United and Vancouver Whitecaps are both keen on the forward, who has not played for Wednesday this season due to injury.

Gary Hooper

The 30-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season has apparently also been subject to approaches from clubs in China.

Hooper scored 11 goals in 25 appearances for the Owls last season, but has been sidelined by a groin injury and had surgery in November.

Speaking after Wednesday’s 0-0 FA Cup draw with Luton Town at Hillsborough on Saturday, caretaker manager Steve Agnew confirmed that both Hooper and fellow long-term absentee Kieran Lee were both a “while away” from returning to first team action.

DC United, who currently have former England striker Wayne Rooney on their books, came fourth in the Eastern Conference in the MLS in 2018 before being knocked out in the play-offs by Columbus Crew.

Vancouver Whitecaps finished 8th in the Western Conference in 2018.

Hooper established himself at Celtic over three years with the Scottish giants, where he scored 82 goals in 138 appearances.

Wednesday signed him from Norwich City in January 2016 for a £3million fee.