Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri posts emotional final message for Emiliano Sala

Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri has sent his condolences to Emiliano Sala’s family after his body was pulled from the plane crash wreckage in the English Channel.

Sala was identified by the Dorset coroner on Thursday after his body was pulled from the plane, which had been flown by pilot David Ibbotson, the previous day.

Fernando Forestieri's heartbreaking tribute to Sala

The families of both men have been informed, police said.

Fellow striker and countryman Forestieri has posted a heartbreaking final message for the Argentinian following the devastating news.

He posted: “Why why!! I don’t understand why good people leave very early. My condolences to your family and friends.”

Forestieri was one of the many footballers who called for police to keep up their search for Sala and to not lose faith.

Fellow players including Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Benjamin Mendy as well as Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil and Cardiff City’s on loan striker Oumar Niasse have all payed tribute to Sala.

Dorset Police said in a statement: "The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday February 7 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala.

"The families of Mr Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson have been updated with this news and will continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

"HM Coroner will continue to investigate the circumstances of this death supported by Dorset Police."

Cardiff City football club said in a statement: "We offer our most heartfelt

sympathies and condolences to the family of Emiliano.

"He and David will forever remain in our thoughts."

The Piper Malibu N264DB plane lost contact with air traffic control over the Channel, north of Guernsey, on Monday January 21.

An initial search and rescue operation failed to locate the plane but it was later discovered by the Air Accident Investigation Branch and privately funded search teams.

The aircraft remains 67 metres underwater 21 miles off the coast of Guernsey in the English Channel as poor weather conditions stopped efforts to recover it.

The AAIB has said it expects to publish an interim report within the month.

Cardiff had signed Sala for a club record £15 million and he was due to start

training last month.

Nantes has demanded payment from Cardiff for the player's transfer.