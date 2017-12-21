Sheffield Wednesday: Striker edges nearer to Owls return

Striker Steven Fletcher has assured Wednesday supporters he is on the mend from his long-standing knee injury.

The Scotland international has sat-out the Owls’ last two Championship matches due to the knock, which has hampered him for long periods of the 2017/18 campaign.

But Fletcher is happy with the progress he is making in his recovery and hopes to be involved in some part of Wednesday’s festive programme.

He told The Star: “I’m getting there. I don’t think I’m far away.

“The pain is going away slowly but surely. The physios have been great with me and so has the gaffer, who has given me as much time as I want to strengthen the leg so it has been good.

“I’m just taking each day as it comes really and see how the knee reacts to the other stuff I’m doing.”

The 30-year-old has featured 20 times this term, making 13 starts and scoring three goals.

“The injury has been frustrating because it has troubled me for a lot of the season,” Fletcher admitted. “I tried to battle through games and help the team.

“I played as many minutes as I could before I had to turn around and say ‘it is time to come off.’

“Hopefully when I come back this time the pain will be gone forever.”

Injuries have decimated the Owls’ squad in recent weeks. Nine senior players, ncluding Fletcher, missed the defeat to leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Fletcher said: “Obviously, injuries are part and parcel of football but when they all come at one time it is a bit hard for the gaffer and the rest of the team. It has been so unfortunate.

“We have got nine players out who would be challenging to start games if they were fit. But injuries are part of football. These things happen and you have to deal with it. It’s why we have got a big squad.”

Along with owner Dejphon Chansiri, head coach Carlos Carvalhal, Ross Wallace, Lucas Joao and Frederico Venancio, Fletcher paid a festive visit to Sheffield Children’s Hospital to spread some Christmas cheer yesterday.

The Owls’ squad and coaching staff spent Wednesday visiting a number of charities and hospitals.

Sam Hutchinson, Adam Reach, Jack Hunt and Jacob Butterfield dropped into the Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind in the morning while four other groups headed to Weston Park Hospital, St Luke’s Hospice, Cash for Kids and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in the afternoon.

