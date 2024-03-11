Sheffield Wednesday striker being eyed for maiden senior international call-up
The 18-year-old was thrust into the limelight earlier in the season by Danny Röhl after his impressive exploits at U21 level, and he has gone on to get five goals and assists in his debut campaign as a fully-fledged senior professional at Hillsborough.
It was reported by The Star back in January that the talented teen had received a preliminary call-up for Jamaica’s U20s, however he had a niggling injury that kept him out of action briefly for the Owls and he didn’t attend.
Now, though, it would appear that he could be set for his first senior international call-up as Jamaica prepare to face the United States of America in the CONCACAF Nations League, with manager, Heimir Hallgrímsson, looking to get him on board.
Cadamarteri qualifies for the Reggae Boyz because of his Jamaican grandad, and while his own dad, Danny, turned out for England at youth level it looks as things stand like the oldest of his sons may be donning the yellow, green and black at international level.
There is, however, thought to be interest in the young forward from the England setup given his performances so far this season, and it may well be that the Owls striker has a difficult choice to make when it comes to which nation’s badge he’ll be wearing on his chest.