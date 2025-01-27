Sheffield Wednesday striker dealt 'six-weeks' injury blow after future confirmation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, faces a hefty spell on the sidelines as he recovers from injury at Lincoln City.

It was confirmed recently that the 19-year-old would be staying with the Imps for the remainder of the season after impressing during his spell at Sincil Bink, but that he would be facing a little bit of time on the sidelines as he recovered from an ailment that he picked up in training.

Now it has been revealed that Lincoln’s top scorer will be out of action for over a month as he recovers from an adductor problem - ruling him out for around 10 matches - news that will come as a real blow for manager, Michael Skubala, and the team in general.

“We’ve lost Bailey for a few weeks,” the Imps boss said over the weekend. “So we’re down to four at the moment. When does Bailey come back? Probably in about six weeks, which is not ideal because Bailey’s been developing really well. But we’ve lost him through an adductor injury in training.

“So we’re down to four at the minute. Obviously, Tyler’s still injured for the foreseeable, so we’ve probably got four fit strikers in the building at the minute. We need five because, like Bailey, they get injured and get niggles. With how we want to play and be aggressive, it’s important. Five is a good number for us, and they’ll all get minutes and we’ll be raring to go.”

‘Cadz’ has eight goals in 30 games so far this season since leaving to join the League One outfit, and he’ll be aiming to break the double figure mark when he returns as he continues what has been a promising start to his fledgling career.