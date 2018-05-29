Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu earns another cap as Kosovo ease to victory

Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu played the final half-hour for Kosovo in Tuesday night's friendly victory over Albania.

Nuhiu came on as a sub just after the hour mark in the 3-0 win, which took place in Zurich, Switzerland.

The 28-year-old, who recently agreed a new contract at Hillsborough, started the game on the bench despite his rich vein of goalscoring form for the Owls at the back-end of last season when he scored nine goals in the last eight games of the season.

Kosovo were 2-0 up before the Owls striker's introduction, thanks to a brace from Arber Zeneli either side of half-time.

Nuhiu made an immediate impact after being brought on in the 62nd minute.

He held the ball up with his strength to tee up a teammate whose goal bound effort was well-saved.

But it wasn't long before Kosovo were celebrating a third, when Edon Zhegrova curled home a glorious strike.

Nuhiu made a difference with his size and strength up top, but failed to add to his international tally as Kosovo recorded a fourth straight victory.

Kosovo were due to face Ivory Coast on Sunday in another friendly but that has been cancelled, and a match against alternative opponents has yet to be confirmed.

