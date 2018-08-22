Sheffield Wednesday striker agrees new contract

Rumours of an exit for Lucas Joao have been put to bed with the announcement by the club of a new contract for the Owls striker.

Joao joined Wednesday from Nacional in his native Portugal in 2015 and his contract was due to run out at the end of this campaign. However the 24 year old has agreed a deal to stay on until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Joao, with 18 goals to his name in an Owls shirt, is closing in on 100 appearances for Wednesday and earned two full international caps since moving to England.

Wednesday had been unable to commit to new contracts for current players due to a transfer embargo but with that having been lifted, this is the first movement on the recruitment front.