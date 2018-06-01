Sheffield Wednesday stopper unafffected by speculation over his future

Keiren Westwood has brushed off speculation over his future at Wednesday.

The Owls’ goalkeeper missed the entire second half of last season after sustaining a groin problem and hasn’t played since the defeat at Norwich in early December.

That extended lay-off, combined with the form of fellow stoppers Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson and the fact that the club are having to take a more prudent approach to their finances this summer, has led to speculation that Wednesday may be forced to off-load some of their top earners, including Westwood.

Speaking to the Irish Independent recently, Westwood said: “It will probably be a summer of speculation for a few of us.

“It’s well known that the club is looking to offload some high earners, so we will see what happens.

“It will take care of itself but I just want to come back fully fit and ready to go for next season.

Westwood has another year remaining on his current deal and has made 133 appearances since arriving at Hillsborough on a free transfer from Sunderland in 2014.

Westwood recently linked up with the Republic of Ireland squad for their triple-header of friendlies, but was not risked for last week’s matches against Celtic and France nor tomorrow’s fixture with the United States in Dublin.