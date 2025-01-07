Sheffield Wednesday stopper could be set for extended stay after impressing on loan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Killian Barrett, could be set for an extended stay at National League outfit, Solihull Moors.

It was confirmed last month that Barrett had joined Solihull on a short-term loan, and he has gone on to impress for the club - being ever-present and keeping two clean sheets in what has a been a five-game unbeaten run as they climbed up the league table.

The Star understands that Barrett has impressed so much that the Moors are looking to try and extend his loan spell even further, giving him a chance to continue his fine run of form between the sticks for Andy Whing’s outfit.

Danny Röhl has previously spoken about the importance of getting their young players out on loan in order to get senior minutes under their belt, and they’ve had success stories so far this season with the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri at Lincoln City, Mackenzie Maltby (Scarborough Athletic) and Bradford Park Avenue loanee, Jack Hall.

There’s also now interest in midfielder, Sean Fusire, after he signed a new long-term deal at Hillsborough, with League Two outfit, Carlisle United, believed to be one of the teams keen to take him on board for the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, question marks remain over what will happen with another young shot-stopper, Pierce Charles, amid growing interest in his services, with the 19-year-old unlikely to take over from number one, James Beadle, in the Owls’ Championship fixtures.

The transfer window has now been open for a week, and though it’s not expected to be a particularly busy window for the club it is thought that there could be some work done between now and the end of the month.