Sheffield Wednesday still in the transfer market waiting on deadline day dominoes

It’s the final day of the transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday and incoming activity remains possible.

Danny Röhl sought to play down the likelihood of a busy deadline day at Sheffield Wednesday, but did leave open the possibility of incoming business if things are to go the club’s way elsewhere. Speaking on Thursday ahead of their Championship battle at Millwall this weekend, the Owls boss maintained a satisfaction with what has been a whirlwind summer of transfer activity both in and out of the club and said his focus was placed on their trip to the capital.

Talented midfielder Shea Charles became the club’s 11th senior signing earlier this week, a loan addition from Premier League side Southampton that Röhl has spoken excitedly about. While there was no hint in his press conference that any deals in the works were necessarily expected today, the 35-year-old did confirm that should deals elsewhere be completed, it could push the door open for Wednesday targets newly surplus to requirements at their parent clubs to make the move to Hillsborough.

“It's always the same,” Röhl told The Star. “You will have maybe a club sign a new player and it means for the next player that there is not so much space at that club and he is available. If the first player doesn't sign, then he will stay. It is sometimes like that domino, if something happens then you can react. We have a target list of what could be happening but sometimes it depends what happens at the former club. The good thing is that we have a good mindset and this is helpful.”

Wednesday will make the trip south today and Röhl will remain in conversation with the club’s recruitment figures - chiefly head of recruitment Kevin Beadell - throughout the day to keep abreast of any raising possibilities. With so much work done already and an all-in-all satisfaction with the look of the squad as things are, it presents a very different reality to Röhl’s maiden deadline day back in January when Kristian Pedersen was brought in and Ian Poveda was completed late on.

He said: “The last time, in January, I was here until 11pm in the office and I think the last signing was at 10 or half-past 10, it was a long time in the office. This time I am calm, yesterday we spoke again about if there is an opportunity in some positions and if we really wanted to do something it is also clear because we know what we are looking for. I go relaxed into this last transfer day, with a clear picture and a clear focus to Millwall. This is helpful. For all the other things I have Kevin and he will help me, let's see what happens in the next hours.”