And, amid talk of reverting to 4-4-2 at some stage, I hope he sticks with the current system. It seems more flexible and gives freer reign to a higher number of attacking players.

It’s all a matter of perception and how 3-5-2 is played. It can be a bulldog clip for dour defence, effectively clamping wing backs to a rearguard five.

Sheffied Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Pic Steve Ellis

But I defy anyone to tell me there is anything defensive about the way Moore operates it; if anything, he could be accused of being too cavalier.

Naturally you’d want to accommodate Dominic Iorfa and Sam Hutchinson when both are fit, the former especially, which would suggest four at the back rather than three.

However, the Owls boss has used a shortage of centre backs to his advantage and it could be a happy accident that has put the season on a definite upward trajectory.

Look at the line-up for last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wycombe, a tenth game unbeaten and another convincing display.

Goalkeeper apart, there were only two naturally defensive players selected - Chey Dunkley and Ciaran Brennan. All the others had creative inclinations, including I’d argue, Jack Hunt, who’s always looked a better full back going forward.

Switch back to 4-4-2 and you’d need four essentially defensive players. Plus, arguably, a holding midfielder alongside presumably Barry Bannan.

You could say the two wide men, whichever of many were chosen, would have greater licence but the evidence suggests they’ve enjoyed more liberation in the current formation.

Besides, a three man centre midfield is far better for benefiting from much quality in that area - Massimo Luongo, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Lewis Wing and Josh Windass, who played slightly deep in an attacking support for two central strikers last Saturday.