Sheffield Wednesday sticking to unwavering transfer strategy as window continues

With the bulk of their activity already complete, more work is expected in the Sheffield Wednesday recruitment department before the closure of the transfer window on August 30.

Wednesday have already completed 10 senior signings in a busy summer window, the most recent of which was the £2.5m transfer of striker Ike Ugbo from French club Troyes. Owls boss Danny Röhl has spoken a number of times to express his satisfaction at how things have gone in the last weeks and has publicly thanked the likes of recruitment chief Kevin Beadell and chairman Dejphon Chansiri for their efforts.

With less than a fortnight remaining, further additions are expected while existing players are likely to move on. Röhl has spoken of already-identified targets, including players that would arrive on loan from the Premier League. With the top tier starting over the weekend and squads being finalised, that market is expected to start moving.

Asked whether additions were possible before Friday’s clash at home to Leeds United, Röhl said in the moments after their 4-0 defeat at Sunderland: “I think today it makes no sense to speak about transfers, we know we have two weeks to go. Now we start something new? No. We have a clear plan, a clear strategy of what we want to do. We will try this in the next two weeks and we will see what is possible, what is not possible. It is important we have that strategy and what we want to do.”

Wednesday are known to be looking to strengthen in a number of positions, including in midfield, in defence and up top. The core work has been done, with the club now looking to add impact players to his changing room.