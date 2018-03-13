Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Stick together and Owls will have no problem’

Joey Pelupessy says it is vitally important that the Sheffield Wednesday squad stick together through thick and thin over the final nine games of the season.

The Owls suffered more late disappointment last weekend as they conceded late to draw their clash with fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers.

And Wednesday are yet to secure their Championship status.

But midfielder Pelupessy says maintaining unity in the squad will see the essential points come for the Owls.

“It’s important everyone sticks together and keeps fighting,” the 24-year-old told The Star.

“I think you saw that against Bolton. It was not always good play but we were fighting and helping each other and that was the most important thing.

“If we keep on doing that, the points and results will come.

“You know you can do better than a home draw but we didn’t lose so that is the positive thing.

“We have to keep fighting. If we can get a good result, you are going to play more positive with each other.

“Maybe then we will start to get more luck going our way.

“We have to stick together, fight hard and then it will come.

“We have a lot of talent and very good players. I see it every day on the training ground.”

Owls striker Atdhe Nuhiu has been selected for international duty by Kosovo ahead of the friendlies with Madagascar and Burkina Faso, which will both take place in Paris.