Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher plays his part as Scotland seal memorable Nations League promotion

Have your say

Steven Fletcher played his part as Scotland finished top of their Nations League group thanks to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Israel.

The Sheffield Wednesday forward won his 33rd cap at Hampden Park on a night that belonged to Celtic winger James Forrest, who scored a remarkable hat-trick.

Steven Fletcher in action against Israel.

The Scots made a slow start and it was the visitors who took the lead with less than ten minutes on the clock.

Former Celtic man Beram Kayal picked out the top corner from long-range with a strike that home 'keeper Allan McGregor couldn't get near.

The hosts rallied but Fletcher was finding it hard to get into the game and his teammates were struggling to make inroads.

Scotland's equaliser arrived in fortuitous circumstances when a shot was deflected into the path of Forrest who duly slotted home.

James Forrest celebrates his second goal for Scotland.

And Forrest was toasting his fourth international goal in the space of two days just before the break.

Fletcher started the move when he headed the ball into the path of Ryan Christie who set up Forrest for a smart finish.

And it got even better for the Scots and Forrest just after the hour mark.

The winger controlled a slide pass from Ryan Fraser and expertly finished to become the first Celtic player to score a treble for Scotland since Jimmy Quinn achieved the feat 110 years ago.

Israel gave the hosts a scare when Eran Zahavi netted on 75 minutes.

McGregor had to come to the rescue late on when he made a stunning save to keep out Tomer Hemed's goalbound effort and that was enough to seal a precious and famous Scottish win.

Meanwhile, Atdhe Nuhiu came off the bench for the final 20 minutes as Kosovo thrashed Malta 4-0.

Kosovo finish top of their group and are also promoted, to Group C.