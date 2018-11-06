Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher named in Scotland squad for crucial Nations League double-header with Albania and Israel

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher has been recalled to the Scotland squad for their final two Nations League group games against Albania and Israel.

The 31-year-old, who has claimed three goals in 17 Owls appearances this campaign, won the last of his 31 international caps 13 months ago in a World Cup qualifier against Slovenia. Fletcher has bagged nine goals for his country.

There is still no place for Owls midfielder Barry Bannan in the squad but West Bromwich Albion winger Matt Phillips returns.

Under pressure Scotland boss Alex McLeish is without several key players, including forwards Steven Naismith and Leigh Griffiths.

The Scots currently sit second in League C Group 1 of the Nations League, having picked up just three points from two fixtures. McLeish's side visit Albania on 17 November and host Israel at Hampden Park three days later.

Steven Fletcher hopes of a Scotland recall receive a big boost

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland).

Defenders: Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea), Matt Phillips (West Brom), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).