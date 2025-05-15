Former Sheffield Wednesday man, Steven Fletcher, is leaving Wrexham - and called them ‘the most magical club’ he’s played at.

Fletcher, who played 136 times for the Owls during his stint at Hillsborough, joined the Red Dragons in 2023 and helped them to back-to-back promotions into the Championship, but will not get the chance to return to the second tier with them.

The 38-year-old has scored 16 times in 77 matches for the club over the past two seasons, but his strike against Burton Albion last month will prove to be his last. He announced this evening that he will be moving on this summer, leaving him with decisions to make about his future.

Taking to Instagram he said, “It’s with a heavy heart, and not by choice, that I unfortunately have to announce my departure from what I can only describe as the most magical club I have ever played at! In my 22 years of stepping onto a pitch, I have never experienced anything like this club.

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to come here and fall back in love with the game! To have had the experiences and the opportunities that this club has given me has been just incredible. And this group of lads are the best that I have ever shared a changing room with.”

“It’s not just a team or a changing room. This group of boys, fans and staff have been my family for the past two years. You welcomed me with open arms and open hearts and made me feel like I had a purpose again.

“To my teammates – you are family! I have never experienced a dressing room like it in my career, and I can’t believe I don’t get to walk in there every day next season.” To the staff – thank you for your time, your dedication, and your faith in me. And to the fans – thank you for taking a risk on an old Scottish man and making him feel like this was his home. The memories will last forever! Wrexham as a club and a town and as people, will have a place in my heart that will never be replaced !!

“And to Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds – Thank you! For the opportunity, the support, the joy that being a part of this club has brought me!”

‘Fletch’ has played for Stoke City, Dundee United and Wrexham since leaving the Owls in 2020, and will now mull over the next chapter in his long career.