Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce says he is thankful for ‘great opportunity’ and is looking forward to starting with Owls 

Sheffield Wednesday have been made to wait for the arrival of new manager Steve Bruce, but the four-time promotion winning manager has been keeping an eye on events at Hillsborough and is raring to go.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5Live’s Test Match Special, the ex-Aston Villa boss revealed the reason behind his delayed start to life in the Wednesday dugout after taking a family holiday to the West Indies to watch England’s cricket team in action.

Steve Bruce. Photo: Simon Cooper/PA Wire.

Bruce said: "I’ve had a bit of family time and it was agreed that I’ll take over on February 1, so it was a tough year for me with the family situation and I think it was vitally important that I spent a bit of time with them.

“But I’m looking forward to getting back started. It’s been a wonderful experience, I’ve had the pleasure of seeing how the England cricket team how their different approach to a different sport is in the training, is in the coaching, is in the fitness levels and you’re never too old to learn.

“I can’t wait to get started next week in freezing cold England but I’ve always enjoyed cricket and I promised my father in law that I’d take him in January and it’s one for his bucket list.”

Bruce, who was appointed as Wednesday manager on January 2, lost both of his parents last year while at the helm at Villa Park.

On his trip to the West Indies, the 58-year-old has been pictured in the nets with the England players but revealed he hasn’t yet had chance to speak to former batsman and Owls supporter Michael Vaughan about all things Wednesday.

“He’ll know there’s a bit of work to do, it’s been a tough couple of year but that’s probably why I’ve got the job so looking forward to it and if he can be a help to me then he’s always welcome to come and see me and have a cup of tea that’s for sure,” Bruce said.

“I’m back on Monday and who knows. It proves what kind of club we are that we’ve sold out the six and a half thousand that are going down to make the journey (to Sunday’s FA Cup match against Chelsea).

“You never know, it’s the FA Cup and let's hope they can pull off a shock.

“It’s always difficult but I think I needed a break. Sometimes you look at yourself and say what have I done wrong? You get the sack and it hurts you, but you dust yourself down and get a bit of time and thankfully Sheffield have given me this great opportunity and this great offer and I can’t wait to get started really.

“It sounds stupid when we’re sitting here but I can’t wait to get started next week. I thought long and hard of whether I want to do it again but a phone call was made and before I know it I’m back on the wagon again.”