Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce says Gary Hooper is ‘not too far away’ from injury return

Gary Hooper is in the final stages of his injury rehabilitation according to Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s match against Reading, Bruce confirmed that the striker is edging closer to a return to first team training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Wednesday player Gary Hooper.

The new Owls boss said: “He's not too far away, he's on the pitch.

"He's out there and he's in the last throw of his rehabilitation really.

“We are hoping in the next week or so that he'll be joining in in some sort of capacity, that's what we've been given the feedback of so good for him.”

Hooper underwent groin surgery in November and has faced a number of setbacks in his recovery since making his last Wednesday appearance in December 2017.

And although Bruce hopes to have Hooper back in training soon, he won’t be immediately available for matches.

“It'll be good to have him around,” Bruce said.

“He's still going to be a little while yet that's for sure.”

Hooper, who bagged 11 goals last season, is out of contract with Wednesday at the end of the current campaign.