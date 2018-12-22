Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce’s trusted allies spotted at Hillsborough for Preston North End match

Have your say

Speculation that Steve Bruce will be taking over at Sheffield Wednesday has intensified after two of his trusted colleagues were spotted at Hillsborough for Saturday's match against Preston.

Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew, who have worked with Bruce at previous club Aston Villa, were pictured watching the game from the directors' box in the South Stand.

Speculation is mounting that the Owls, who parted company with head coach Jos Luhukay on Friday, are ready to move for Bruce.

Bruce, a former Sheffield United manager, has been out of work since October when Villa axed him.

One national newspaper claims that Agnew and Clemence will take over coaching duties from Boxing Day before Bruce arrives in the New Year.

Follow all the Owls news from the Star