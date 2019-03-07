Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce nominated for manager of the month award

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has been shortlisted for the Championship manager of the month award for February.

Bruce is in the running for the prize along with Norwich City's Daniel Farke, Preston North End's Alex Neil and Sheffield United's Chris Wilder.

After a short time away from football, the 58-year-old made an instant impact after replacing Jos Luhukay in the managerial hotseat. Bruce, who boasts four promotions on his CV, kicked off his Owls reign with a battling 1-0 triumph at bottom club Ipswich Town.

His Wednesday side fired a blank in his first home match in charge as Wednesday were held to a goalless draw by Reading.

After a dull stalemate with Millwall, the Owls salvaged a point against neighbours Rotherham United following a dramatic late equaliser by substitute Dominic Iorfa.

Bruce's men completed a busy month on a positive note, recording back-to-back Hillsborough victories over Swansea City and Brentford.

"We have taken some small steps, but that is all it is really," said Bruce. "I am delighted with how the results have gone.

"The players are tuning in to what we are trying to achieve, and it’s happened quite quickly, which is always nice. When it doesn’t happen quickly, then it becomes a problem.

"I think people are realistic enough, it is only small steps. We have only just arrived in the building, there’s a big summer ahead."

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday. The judging panel comprises former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman; EFL Senior Media Manager Rob Meaden, League Managers’ Association Director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL Trader Ivor Davies.