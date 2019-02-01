Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce ‘biggest appointment since Ron Atkinson’ says former Owls boss

The arrival of Steve Bruce as Sheffield Wednesday manager has been heralded as an appointment so big that Hillsborough hasn’t seen the like since Ron Atkinson first walked through the door.

That’s the opinion of another ex-Owls manager, Chris Turner, who believes that only Ron Atkinson’s hitching up in S6 can match Bruce in the last 30 years.

Turner played under Atkinson and was in goal at Wembley when Wednesday beat Manchester United to win the League Cup in 1991 – with Bruce on the other side – before going on to manage his boyhood side for almost two years between 2002 and 2004.

Having kept a close eye on the goings-on at Hillsborough all throughout that time, Turner is well-equipped to offer an opinion on the latest man to take up the hotseat and he could barely speak in higher terms.

“Steve manages how he used to play, with his heart on his sleeve,” Turner told Alan Biggs on Talking Sheffield. “He will tell the supporters, not always what they want to hear but it will be honest.

“You couldn't want a better, more experienced manager for a big club sat in the Championship for a long time and wanting to get out.

“If you are the owner - and you have to give Mr Chansiri credit - he's picked a manager with a great track record of getting out of the Championship.

“He didn’t have a great deal of money at Birmingham or Hull and he's got to wheel and deal and find one or two players, maybe from lower down and step up and become a hit.

“When you are appointing a manager if you have the fans onside from day one you have a chance. It's probably the biggest appointment since Ron Atkinson. Someone with stature and had success.

“If he can utilise these last three months, obviously try and win as many games as ;possible but he'll have an eye on rebuilding in the summer.”