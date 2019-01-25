Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Agnew provides update on injury returns of Matt Penney and Josh Onomah

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Matt Penney until April but should have Josh Onomah back in their ranks from Monday, caretaker manager Steve Agnew has revealed.

Tottenham loanee Onomah had returned to the Premier League club for scans on a hamstring injury but will return to Sheffield next week, which is sooner than expected.

Meanwhile Penney will be sidelined until April after having surgery on a recurring shoulder problem.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s match against Chelsea, Agnew said: “More or less everybody is fit, you’ve just got the longer term ones Kieran Lee and Gary Hooper, also Matt Penney who has had a shoulder operation.

“Josh Onomah will come back next week, so he won’t be available over the weekend.

“He had scans at Tottenham and they wanted to make sure that everything was back to normal. They are happy with him, Tottenham are happy with his progress and they are sending him back up on Monday morning.”

“But everybody else is fit and ready.”

Agnew said that Penney, who broke through into the first team and became a regular under Jos Luhukay, should be able to contribute before the end of the season.

“He will be mid-April I think. He has just had this shoulder problem and he has had to have an operation. He’s a very very talented young player so we wish him well and hope to see him back by the end of the season.

“We’ve watched videos of games that he has played in earlier in the season and he’s a real talent.”

Agnew also revealed that Wednesday have the additional boost of having Fernando Forestieri back in the match day squad in time for the trip to Stamford Bridge. He said: “He’s had a good week’s training, he will travel with us and he will be in the squad and we will pick a team a little bit closer to the game.”