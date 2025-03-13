Tommy Spurr had the pleasure of not only playing in a few Steel City derbies for Sheffield Wednesday, but scoring in one...

This week's All Wednesday sees us take a trip down memory lane with the former defender who played against Sheffield United a number of times over the years - both in the academy and at senior level... He had a pretty good record against the Blades, too!

Spurr, who made over 200 appearances for the Owls over the years, spoke about what it was like in the build-up to the game in his day, the back and forth between the managers at the time, and crossing paths with a young Liam Palmer along the way... Unfortunately technical issues mean that some of this episode was lost, but please enjoy what we managed to salvage.

Check out the video at the top of the page for a clip of the show, and you can find this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ by clicking this link right here. Meanwhile, for all of the previous episodes you can head over to our page on ShotsTV: All Wednesday with Joe Crann