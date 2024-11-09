Players at both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will be desperate to take part in this weekend’s long-awaited derby clash.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Röhl admitted he hadn’t yet settled on the full make-up of his Sheffield Wednesday starting line-up less than 48 hours ahead of that start of the Steel City derby at Bramall Lane - suggesting places were still up for grabs in the first all-Sheffield fixture in over five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German coach, known for his meticulous analytical preparation for matches, is not adverse to making 11th-hour decisions on personnel and during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon revealed he was still mulling over the identities of some starters heading into the clash as he continues to plot the best route to a famous result. Wednesday have a blend of younger players and more experienced heads and Röhl suggested there will be a balance to strike.

“I think we had good moments and bad moments in the past,” he said when asked whether the occasion could be a fixture primed for some of Wednesday’s gnarled older pros. “The Norwich team started well at the beginning, but in my mind two or three positions are still open at the moment. You need a balance between the experienced ones and then what you need on the pitch and our strengths, maybe some weaknesses for the opponent.

“You need both (youth and experience) and in the last weeks we have had a very good bench that has given us an impact. Let's see who will start, but it doesn't matter who. I am very convinced that the players on the pitch will be on fire.”

Another area for thought in Röhl’s office this week has been the analysis of their opposition. Key man forward Keiffer Moore undertook media duties ahead of the derby but remains a close call, as does Rhian Brewster. The Wednesday boss will prepare for the eventualities of Moore’s presence and for his absence and suggested he has an idea of the tactical approach opposite man Chris Wilder will take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You never know what happens and you have to prepare for both,” Röhl said. “He is a ball player in front, he can keep the ball well, but the back up is not so bad, they are not in trouble! In this case you have to prepare for both. We will look at what it means but what I have seen so far, they have the structure of how they play with and against the ball.

“I am not sure, maybe he (Wilder) will not change so much, but you never know. We surprised some teams, so let's see what we are going to do in this game. It is not about it being a derby game, it is about having the best match plan for the opponent and this is key.”