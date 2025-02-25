Talented Sheffield Wednesday youngster Sean Fusire is out on loan with League Two strugglers Carlisle United.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tribulations of battles out on loan with the EFL’s bottom club has and will continue to serve Sean Fusire with an experience to stand him in good stead going into the rest of his career, suggested Wednesday boss Danny Röhl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old starlet, who is a favourite of Röhl’s with the German coach having identified abilities in his game that have pushed him from a flying wing-back into a holding midfield role, has made six senior appearances for the Owls including four Carabao Cup outings this season in which he impressed.

A January switch to Carlisle United brought fresh challenges, with The Blues locked at the foot of the League Two table. He featured in his first four matches before manager Mike Williamson was sacked and replaced by former Premier League boss Mark Hughes. Fusire has played only 10 minutes of football since Hughes’ arrival and has been left out of the last two matchday squads entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an experience for his personality,” Röhl told The Star when asked on Fusire’s progress in Cumbria. “It is his first loan in a senior team. It is always something special and he has learned a lot. They have changed their manager, that is a new experience again and that has happened with the spirit around the playing style and results. It is all good experience, he will learn from this. Football is a lot about experience for a player or a coach, you can learn from every situation.”

Röhl’s comments came before Fusire sat out Carlisle’s latest match this weekend, a goalless draw with Gillingham. Speaking afterwards, Hughes spoke at length about the physicality he required in his relegation-battling side and admitted the club simply had too many players. With no known injury reported, it would appear the youngster has a battle on to regain his place - with Hughes laying down a challenge to his in-out cohort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got a lot of players, we’ve got too many players really, if I’m honest,” Hughes told BBC Cumbria. “If everybody in the building is fit we’ve got over 30 players and it’s just too many. I’m going to disappoint players on some occasions but on other occasion I might surprise them and get them involved. Everybody has to be ready. When they do get an opportunity, even if they’ve been disappointed the week before, they have got to perform.”