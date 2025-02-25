Sheffield Wednesday starlet to gain 'good experience' amid alarming Mark Hughes comment
The tribulations of battles out on loan with the EFL’s bottom club has and will continue to serve Sean Fusire with an experience to stand him in good stead going into the rest of his career, suggested Wednesday boss Danny Röhl.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
The 19-year-old starlet, who is a favourite of Röhl’s with the German coach having identified abilities in his game that have pushed him from a flying wing-back into a holding midfield role, has made six senior appearances for the Owls including four Carabao Cup outings this season in which he impressed.
A January switch to Carlisle United brought fresh challenges, with The Blues locked at the foot of the League Two table. He featured in his first four matches before manager Mike Williamson was sacked and replaced by former Premier League boss Mark Hughes. Fusire has played only 10 minutes of football since Hughes’ arrival and has been left out of the last two matchday squads entirely.
“It is an experience for his personality,” Röhl told The Star when asked on Fusire’s progress in Cumbria. “It is his first loan in a senior team. It is always something special and he has learned a lot. They have changed their manager, that is a new experience again and that has happened with the spirit around the playing style and results. It is all good experience, he will learn from this. Football is a lot about experience for a player or a coach, you can learn from every situation.”
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
Röhl’s comments came before Fusire sat out Carlisle’s latest match this weekend, a goalless draw with Gillingham. Speaking afterwards, Hughes spoke at length about the physicality he required in his relegation-battling side and admitted the club simply had too many players. With no known injury reported, it would appear the youngster has a battle on to regain his place - with Hughes laying down a challenge to his in-out cohort.
“We’ve got a lot of players, we’ve got too many players really, if I’m honest,” Hughes told BBC Cumbria. “If everybody in the building is fit we’ve got over 30 players and it’s just too many. I’m going to disappoint players on some occasions but on other occasion I might surprise them and get them involved. Everybody has to be ready. When they do get an opportunity, even if they’ve been disappointed the week before, they have got to perform.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.