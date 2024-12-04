Exciting Sheffield Wednesday talent, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, continued his impressive goalscoring form by sticking four past Liverpool’s U15s this week.

The attacker, who turned 15 last month, is rated very highly over at Middlewood Road, and has earned himself call-ups at youth level for both England and Scotland of late – going on to score three goals for the latter.

Cadamarteri has done well since stepping up to U18s football this season, scoring nine goals for the Owls at that level so far, so it’s no surprise to see him shining against players his own age in tournaments such as the Floodlit Cup.

That tournament is the one in which he helped Wednesday see off the Reds on Tuesday night, scoring all of their goals in a 4-2 win that saw them qualify for the next stage of the competition from a group also including Everton and Sheffield United. It took him to 32 for club and country so far this season, so it’s not hard to see why the Owls are keen to see him pen a scholarship at Hillsborough as soon as he turns 16.

Cadamarteri, the younger brother of Owls striker, Bailey, was given a chance to train with the seniors alongside fellow teenager, Will Grainger, earlier this season as the first team staff at S6 had a closer look at them, and the club will be desperate to see them progress further through the ranks in coming years.

The talented teen also scored in a 5-0 win over Fleetwood Town for the U18s a few days earlier, and will no doubt be in the mix once again next week when they head to Bristol City.